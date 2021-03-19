Fairview Fire Department finds unusual object after downed power line transforms ground

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. – When firefighters with the Fairview Fire Department responded to a call for downed power lines Thursday, they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“It looked like lava coming out of the ground,” Dep. Fire Chief in training Justin Loepker said.

A downed powerline sent so much electricity into the ground, it actually turned part of the ground into liquid before solidifying into a new shape.

“It essentially turned the sand and everything into glass,” Loepker said.

The department shared the information on its Facebook page.

Loepker hopes it sends a reminder about how dangerous downed power lines can be.

Ameren Illinois wants anyone who comes across a downed power to stay at least 10 feet away. Click here for tips.

Loepker said it’s fortunate no one was hurt.

“We went back about five hours after the initial call, the ground was still smoking,” Loepker said. “It was still that hot.”

Loepker said news outlets from across the country have picked up on the story and it’s possible the department will auction off the object in an effort to help fund some of the department’s costs.

Fairview is mostly a volunteer fire department.

Loepker is a third-generation firefighter and hopes interest in the story will also create more interest in volunteering.