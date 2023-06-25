ST. LOUIS — It’s been a celebration of pride this weekend across Downtown St. Louis. Before the festivities got started today, a church service took place on the main stage near Tucker and Chestnut.

“To me, it’s so important for religious people of faith who are supportive of the LGBTQIA community to stand up and speak out and be a part of pride because so much of the resistance and animosity and hatred that comes towards the LGBTQ comes from people of faith. And so it’s important for other folks to hear that God does love them and that they are welcome in some of the churches around our city,” said Rev. Wes Mullins, Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis.

Rev. Mullins says the Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis is the first LGBT affirming church in the city. They are and celebrating 50 years this year.

Speakers from Christian, Jewish and other religious traditions came together to celebrate the diversity of humanity. Rabbi Daniel Bogard is here in support of his son.

“I’m the very proud parent of a trans kid,” said Rabbi Bogard.

Rev. Wes Mullins says that the theme of the service is, “Joy is resistance.”