JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On February 8, 2023, a federal court sentenced a couple from Columbia, Missouri for trying to import and sell counterfeit Disney DVDs on eBay.

Tabitha Rodgers, 43, was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole and was ordered to pay back $26,573 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that she received without permission. Her husband, Clint Rodgers, 49, was given a one-year sentence without parole and fined $10,000.

In October 2021, Tabitha admitted to one count of criminal copyright infringement for profit, and Clint pleaded guilty to a count of copyright infringement.

In 2015, authorities seized several shipments of counterfeit Disney DVDs sent to the Rodgers’ home. They also found many other fake products during a search. The couple made most of their money through illegal activities and continued to sell fake goods despite warnings from companies such as Beachbody and Otter Products.

eBay closed some of the Rodgers’ accounts because they sold fake goods, but they found other people to sell the fake goods.

Tabitha applied for and received SNAP benefits despite her income from illegal activities. The court considered this fact when deciding her punishment.