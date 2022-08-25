MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

According to Sgt. Michael Cheek, a spokesman for the Dunwoody Police Department, Marco Johnson was accused of posing as a priest to pick up women in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Johnson would pull up to women walking along the street or waiting at bus stops and offer them a ride. He would gain their confidence by telling them he was a spiritual reader and youth minister.

Cheek said Johnson would bring the women to an apartment in Dunwoody where he’d beat them and sexually assault them.

Investigators in DeKalb County received information that Johnson might be in the Maryland Heights area and asked local law enforcement to be on the look out for him.

Maryland Heights police located and apprehended Johnson without incident.