ST. LOUIS – We’re only a few days into fall, but seasonal allergies are flaring up again.

Kelly Esposito, a nurse practitioner with Associated Specialists in Medicine in St. Louis County, says they’re seeing an increase in patients with symptoms right now. That could potentially be contributed to less mask use.

“Definitely more symptoms more patients with runny nose, congestion, sinus pressure and then asthma symptoms as well so cough, wheeze, shortness of breath,” said Esposito.

Esposito says the main culprits right now are from the weed family.

“Nettle is another weed. Ragweed is the biggest weed in St. Louis, and plantain’s out there as well,” said Esposito.

Fall allergies tend to show slightly different symptoms than those from spring allergens, especially ragweed.

“Ragweed is a huge respiratory allergen, so you’ll see a lot of people that aren’t diagnosed with asthma, but they’ll have wheezing and cough.”

And then of course there’s mold.

“In St. Louis, the biggest allergen a lot of people have problems with is actually mold,” said Esposito. “And mold is out. Today is the perfect example, the mold count will continue to increase as it rains.”

Mold can still get worse deeper into the fall season.

“Especially when the leaves start to fall, so it’s that mold or the wetness of the leaves that they capture and that stays on the leaves,” said Esposito. “That causes those symptoms for those patients that are very sensitive to mold.”

Esposito says you can develop allergies at any age, but can also grow out of them.

“The saying that we always hear is, if you’re in St. Louis, you either have had allergies or have them or you’re going to get them,” said Esposito.