Wet, bright leaves of maple lie on the grass.

ST. LOUIS – Fall colors have emerged in the Show-Me State, and one Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) community forester shares several locations where you can check out all the season’s views.

“There are several routes in southeast Missouri that offer beautiful autumn-painted vistas and breathtaking scenes,” Jennifer Behnken said. “Colors are prominent a week or two earlier than usual. The dry weather, coupled with warm sunny days and cooler nights, have accelerated this process.”

Here’s a list of the suggested locations to view fall colors.

Along Highways 61, 67, 32, 34, 21, 72, and I-55

Mississippi River Hills

St. Francois Mountains

Ste. Genevieve/Farmington area

The Arcadia Valley (Ironton)

The best views also include bluffs, hillsides, and rivers. Here are some recommended areas to visit and why.

For updates on fall colors across Missouri, click here.