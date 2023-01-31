MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Sugar, they’re coming down. Pop punk band Fall Out Boy will visit St. Louis County this year as part of an upcoming summer tour.

Fall Out Boy officially announced its “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour Tuesday in support of the band’s new album “So Much (For) Stardust.”

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be Fall Out Boy’s second stop of 29 U.S. destinations this summer. The concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23. Special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR are also planning to perform.

Presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. Click here for the presale and use promo code “CHORUS.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for more information on the upcoming tour.