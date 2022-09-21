ST. LOUIS – It may not feel like it yet, but Thursday officially marks the turn from summer to fall.

As the leaves change colors and temperatures fall, St. Louis locals can prepare for several events and festivals throughout the city.

Here’s a list of some of several can’t-miss events from September to November.

Pick up ripe apples in the Greater St. Louis area

Treat your taste buds to cider donuts and caramel apples

Feed goats and ride ponies at the Children’s Carnival

Saturdays and Sundays in September

Check out a taste of St. Louis from double the amount of restaurants this year

Performance from Ozomatli and Eli Young Band

Entry is free and open to the public

Sept. 23 from 4-10 p.m., Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sept. 25 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attend Kids Boo Fest during the day

Family-friendly Halloween attractions and activities

Try the Funnel Scream Cake with Snickers

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 30

Check out carnival rides, a parade, and beer garden

Sign up for corn hole tournament

Climb the U.S. Army rock wall or enter the chicken wing eating contest

Sept. 30 from 5-11 p.m., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Oct. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.

Promotes the Grove neighborhood of St. Louis

Fuel up at the Food Village

Test your luck in hot dog eating contest

Oct. 1 from 3-11 p.m.

Designed with colors as scarecrows pose in front of churches, local business, and schools

Earn cash prizes at Great Scarecrow Hunt

See several scarecrows along Central Avenue and 5th Street

Oct. 1-31

Boasts food tastings, local vendors, and live music

Admission includes unlimited beer, food, spirits, and wine (while supplies last)

Proceeds benefit LESA’s 35 member schools, serving nearly 9,000 students

Oct. 8 from 1-5 p.m.

More than 40 local and national breweries give opportunity to sample drinks

120 beers will be available

Access exhibits at the St. Louis Science Center

Oct. 22 from 8-11 p.m.

Ride in open-air van to view the outside of the Busch family

Clydesdale close-up tour

Prove your strength at the Hau den Lukas strongman game

Dates vary

31st annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival

Festival showcases cutting-edge shorts and features from around the world

Nov. 3-13