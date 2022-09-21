ST. LOUIS – It may not feel like it yet, but Thursday officially marks the turn from summer to fall.
As the leaves change colors and temperatures fall, St. Louis locals can prepare for several events and festivals throughout the city.
Here’s a list of some of several can’t-miss events from September to November.
AppleFest at Eckert’s
- Pick up ripe apples in the Greater St. Louis area
- Treat your taste buds to cider donuts and caramel apples
- Feed goats and ride ponies at the Children’s Carnival
- Saturdays and Sundays in September
Taste of St. Louis
- Check out a taste of St. Louis from double the amount of restaurants this year
- Performance from Ozomatli and Eli Young Band
- Entry is free and open to the public
- Sept. 23 from 4-10 p.m., Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sept. 25 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fright Fest
- Attend Kids Boo Fest during the day
- Family-friendly Halloween attractions and activities
- Try the Funnel Scream Cake with Snickers
- From Sept. 23 to Oct. 30
Eureka Days
- Check out carnival rides, a parade, and beer garden
- Sign up for corn hole tournament
- Climb the U.S. Army rock wall or enter the chicken wing eating contest
- Sept. 30 from 5-11 p.m., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Oct. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
GroveFest
- Promotes the Grove neighborhood of St. Louis
- Fuel up at the Food Village
- Test your luck in hot dog eating contest
- Oct. 1 from 3-11 p.m.
Eureka Scarecrow Festival
- Designed with colors as scarecrows pose in front of churches, local business, and schools
- Earn cash prizes at Great Scarecrow Hunt
- See several scarecrows along Central Avenue and 5th Street
- Oct. 1-31
Brew In The Lou
- Boasts food tastings, local vendors, and live music
- Admission includes unlimited beer, food, spirits, and wine (while supplies last)
- Proceeds benefit LESA’s 35 member schools, serving nearly 9,000 students
- Oct. 8 from 1-5 p.m.
St. Louis Beer Fest
- More than 40 local and national breweries give opportunity to sample drinks
- 120 beers will be available
- Access exhibits at the St. Louis Science Center
- Oct. 22 from 8-11 p.m.
Oktoberfest
- Ride in open-air van to view the outside of the Busch family
- Clydesdale close-up tour
- Prove your strength at the Hau den Lukas strongman game
- Dates vary
St. Louis International Film Festival
- 31st annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival
- Festival showcases cutting-edge shorts and features from around the world
- Nov. 3-13