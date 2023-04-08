HERMANN, Mo. – A memorial plaque honoring fallen Hermann officer Mason Griffith was recently stolen.

The Hermann Police Department and Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the stolen plaque. The agencies tell FOX 2 they intend to offer a reward for its return.

Investigators say Griffith and New Haven police officer Adam Sullentrup were at Casey’s gas station on March 12 in Hermann when they tried to take Kenneth Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants. Both officers were shot and Griffith died, leaving behind his wife and two children.

If you have any information pertaining to the stolen plaque contact Hermann police at 573-486-2081 or the Gasconade County deputies at 573-486-2424.