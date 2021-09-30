Fallen Missouri firefighter to receive national honor

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A fallen firefighter from Independence will be recognized with a national honor.

David Jameson, Jr. died suddenly in the line of duty in May of 2020. He was a 23-year-veteran firefighter. Jameson, 52, was a father of 10 children.

He reported being short of breath at the scene of a fire. When other firefighters returned to the truck, they found Jameson unresponsive. He later died at a hospital.

Jameson’s name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland Oct. 2, 2021. Members of the Independence Fire Department Honor Guard will also attend the ceremony.

Jameson is one of 87 firefighters to die in the line of duty in 2020, who will be honored for their sacrifices during the National Memorial.

The ceremony will be streamed through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.