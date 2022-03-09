Fallen Marine Jared Schmitz honored during Wentzville City Council meeting

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The parents of Wentzville native and fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz now have a special gift from Capitol Hill.

During the Wentzville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley’s Office gave Jared Schmitz’s parents a priceless gift. It was the Congressional record that transcribed the moment Hawley demanded answers for their son Jared’s death in Afghanistan.

“Jared didn’t have to serve. He didn’t have to deploy halfway around the world. He didn’t have to stand protecting Americans and other innocent people as disaster unfolded. He didn’t have to do any of it. He chose to do it. he chose to serve,” Hawley said on the Congressional floor back on Sept. 14.

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20. (U.S. Marines via AP)

”It means a lot to have somebody in his position they can do so much fight for us,” said his dad Mark Schmitz.

Jared and 12 other Marines died in Kabul Afghanistan on Aug. 26. Today, all 13 families still don’t have the answers they want.

“We need to know what exactly happened. We need accountability,” said stepmom Jaclyn Schmitz.

Hawley’s speech was made back in September, and now that speech will have a permanent place in the Schmitz household.

“To receive the plaque have it to read it anytime, it’s a wonderful thing,” Mark Schmitz said.

Hawley released a statement saying:

“We are forever indebted to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz for his bravery and the ultimate sacrifice he made for his country. Tonight’s tribute is about honoring his legacy. I am committed to holding this administration accountable for the decisions made in Afghanistan that claimed Jared’s life and the lives of 12 other service members on August 26. We will never forget them and continue to pray for their families.”

The Schmitz also passed around bracelets to spread the word about their new non-profit, The Freedom 13 Foundation — which works to give resources, help, and housing to veterans, in Jared’s honor.

“It’s what he would have wanted,” Mark said.

“Tell people thank you when you mean it. Tell people you miss them when you mean it. Don’t have regrets. Thank a veteran,” Jaclyn said.

Information about The Freedom 13 nonprofit can be found here: https://thefreedom13.org/