WASHINGTON – Fallen St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson was honored Saturday evening by the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Polson’s name has now been inscribed on a bronze plaque that is part of the memorial in Washington D.C.

Benjamin Polson, 33, was killed while battling a vacant house fire in north St. Louis on Jan. 13, 2022, when the roof of a vacant home collapsed on him. He had been searching the home for potential victims trapped by the fire.

A highway sign in south St. Louis County was also dedicated in Polson’s memory last year.