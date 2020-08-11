Falling tree kills 51-year-old Pevely woman during Monday’s storms

PEVELY, Mo. – Monday’s night’s storms claimed the life of a 51-year-old Pevely, Missouri woman after a tree fell on her. As the storms rolled through the area, Tina McCutchen was worried that a tree might fall on her car and went to move the vehicle. Before she made it to the car, the tree fell on her, killing her.

The tragedy happened along Sunridge Trail. McCutchen was a long-time resident of Pevely.

“The next thing I knew, the young man was running down the street screaming asking if anyone got a chainsaw; that a tree blew over on his wife,” said Clifford Ventura.

Thousands of people in the St. Louis area were left without power Tuesday morning after powerful storms swept through the region. Multiple trees and limbs around the St. Louis region were downed by Monday’s storms.

“Once I saw the tree, I knew that if someone was under it, no way they would survive,” Ventura said.

A few blocks away, Brittany Santschi and her family were sitting on the couch in the living room when the storm rolled through the area. A massive tree in her front yard came crashing down and missed their home by inches.

“My husband looked outside of the house and said that there are about six inches between the tree and the house and God had to be protecting us,” Santschi said.