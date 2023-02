ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, tornado sirens in the St. Louis County area began to sound and then abruptly stopped.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after, “St. Louis County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens were accidentally sounded this morning during a test. There is no weather emergency at this time.”

First Monday of every month at 11 a.m. the tornado sirens are tested.