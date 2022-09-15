KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century. It was rediscovered in 2021 in a Kansas City area mansion. It will be going up for auction later this month.

The work on oil titled “Lauschende Faune” by Franz von Stuck was on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1908. This was at the height of the artist’s career. You can see a picture of the “Lauschende Faune” in Stuck’s exhibition at The Met here. It then appeared in other noteable galleries across the United States.

The painting was owned at the time by Hugo Reisinger. He was a banker, businessman and prominent art collector. He also happened to be married to beer baron Adolphus Busch’s daughter.

World War One stopped many German works of art from being displayed. But, a decade later, the painting made a final public appearance in 1919 at the Dallas Art Association’s First Annual Exhibition.

Only one family knew what happed to the painting after that. Dirk Soulis Auctions says that it was rediscovered in 2021 at the Kansas City mansion of the late Colonel and Mrs. S. D. Slaughter.

The painting was on display in the home for over 60 years. Two generations of the family grew up looking at it. Many of them were not aware of its background or value.

The painting will be going up for auction, on behalf of the family, on September 23. The minimum bid starts at $50,000. Auctioneers expect the painting to sell for $75,000 to $125,000. You can learn more about the auction here.