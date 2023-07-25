ST. LOUIS – After she spent 40 years as a teacher, this was one of the top things Pearlie Dawson wanted to do in retirement: spend time with her grandchildren.

“I brought my grandbabies out to keep cool instead of stuck in the house in this hot weather,” she said.

Zair, Dawson’s 1-year-old grandson, had a special day at the Citygarden splash pad on Tuesday.

Trying out the various splash pads around St. Louis is a summertime must for some grandparents, moms, and families.

“We really like it,” said Megan Sustar and Laura Sondag, enjoying the splash pad with their kids. “It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of kids playing. We’re used to the ones in Illinois, but this one is more natural kind of cool.”

“We have one where we live in Swansea, and this is just a change,” Dawson said.

Whether it’s to the north, south, east, or west, whichever is best may simply be the most centrally located.

A busy respite in the sweltering city of St. Louis.

“The city background is different, and it’s neat to come downtown in a natural place to play,” Sustar said.

Most parents said trying out the family-friendly splash pads around the region is a fun way for a family to try and stay cool.

“I’d have to say Edwardsville,” said Laura Locke. “But this is a close second. We just did the Forest Park one. I would say Edwardsville and O’Fallon would be my top two.”