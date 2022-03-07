Families displaced after boulder crashes into Jefferson County apartments

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A partial rockslide damaged an apartment building in Jefferson County over the weekend, displacing some residents.

A boulder fell from a cliff crashed into the building in the 3900 block of Richmond Court around 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The Rock Community Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

“When they arrived, they found about a 12-by-12 boulder had fallen off the cliff from behind the building and made its way into the kitchen of some apartments,” said Stephanie Jackson, with the Rock Community Fire Protection District.

Austin Stafford, who lives in the apartment complex, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the boulder and mud everywhere.

“Looked outside, could not get out quick enough. When I got outside, seen the whole mountain come down. Ran over there to make sure everybody was alright,” said Stafford.

The building had to be evacuated. Many residents wondered how something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

“It was natural causes, just like how potholes in the road are caused. Essentially, it rains, water seeps behind those rocks and kind of into some of the cracks, expands as it freezes,” said Jackson.

Officials are just glad their neighbors made it out safely.

“Luckily, this time no one was injured. There were people home at the time of this rockslide. Had someone been in the kitchen, they could have been injured.”

“Someone could have been really hurt. Somebody’s life could have been lost,” said Stafford.

Authorities said the building inspector examine the two apartments and some residents have been displaced until repairs are made.