WELDON SPRING, Mo. – Sunday marks the final day of Rosh Hashanah, and many celebrated the Jewish New Year around the St. Louis area.

In St. Charles County, organizers hosted “Shofar in the Park” at the Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring.

A shofar is a horn crafted from the horn of a ram. Playing it is said to contain deep meanings and inspiring messages for personal reflection.

During the event, a Tashlich was read. That’s a prayer near a body of water, expressing hope that God would cast the indiscretions of the people into the sea.

Later on Sunday, visitors also participated in the ancient tradition of eating apples dipped in honey, in hopes of securing a sweet new year.