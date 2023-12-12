BRIDGETON, Mo. — SSM Health Depaul Hospital hosts a food distribution event to help families in need. They partnered with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to make this happen and gave away a variety of items, including meat, potatoes, apples, and snacks. The response was overwhelming.

Cars started lining up as early as 5 a.m. even though the event didn’t start until 9 a.m..

They quickly ran out of food, distributing meals to well over 200 families.

“The need is real. About one in six families in our region experience food insecurity. It was clearly demonstrated here today, and it’s demonstrated in all of our events,” said Karen Bradshaw, Regional Director of Community Health.

This marks the 16th out of 18 food distribution events this year. Two more are planned for next week.

On Monday, they have an event at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. Then on Tuesday, they have one at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles. Both start at 9 a.m. and you’re encouraged to arrive early.