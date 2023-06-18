ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s weather served as one more gift for dads to be grateful for this Father’s Day as parks around town serve as the backdrop this holiday, families spent time thanking dad in a variety of ways.

In Forest Park, beautiful weather teed up a classic Father’s Day for families at the range.

“It was nice, I did get to pick, so we decided here and then go to the Boathouse afterwards,” said Jim Rieger, who played golf with his family. “It’s the best. I love spending time with my family.”

The love extending from the golf course to the tennis courts.

“Well, I was dragged here, I didn’t want to be here, no just joking! Just getting out, get some exercise, have some fun,” Andy Barton said.

“I’m extremely grateful. It’s sad, I got a son that lives out in Seattle, wish he was here,” Dave Barton said.

No matter where you looked, families took advantage of the gift of sunshine.

“Coming out, running, and having fun; connecting, moving on this Father’s Day,” said Ricky Hughes, a father of three. “…I’m spending my time moving and enjoying the amazing weather with my kids today.”

Whether on the swings, throwing a ball, or winning with dad in a potato sack race, families in Compton Hills spent quality time with dad.

“He is very fun, and he makes me happy whenever I’m sad and mad,” said Hendrix Hunt, 6.

“It makes me feel great just knowing that I’m that example that they can use and emulate as they grow up, so you really can’t put into words how much gratitude I feel about it,” said Hendrix’s father, Steven Hunt.

Sending joy and hugs to all the dads on their special day.