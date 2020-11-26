Families turning to local restaurants for Thanksgiving meals

ST. LOUIS – This year more people are turning to local restaurants for their Thanksgiving spread.

Bogarts, Beast Craft, and Dallie’s Smokehouse are among the restaurants packaging up Thanksgiving meals.

Craig Basler, general manager at Daile’s, said this year they had more Thanksgiving orders than ever before and the holiday rush could not have come at a better time for restaurants hit hard during the pandemic.

Turkeys were also smoked and packaged up at Bogarts. They sold out their Thanksgiving meals over a week ago.

Pitmaster and partner Michael Macchi said it’s been incredible to see how much the community wants to support restaurants right now.

They had customers who drove for hours to pick up their Thanksgiving meal from Bogarts.

Beast Craft BBQ in Belleville had 1,000 turkeys ordered for Thanksgiving.

Restaurants are thankful for their customers this Thanksgiving.