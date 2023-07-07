ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Family Arena Fun Fest is back for a 10-day stay.

It’s the second year the carnival has been in St. Charles, but Wade Shows Incorporated, which runs the carnival, is no stranger to the business. Kevin Bosley is the company’s general manager and has been in the business since he was a teenager.

“This is what we do, and we are really good at it,” Bosley said on Friday. “Drinks, food, games, and rides—we have everything for any family across the board.”

The carnival opened on Friday and will remain open until July 16. On the opening day, they had a special ‘Dollar Day’ event where the admission fee and ride fee were both one dollar.

Kymani Johnson went to the carnival last year and was back for opening day.

“I really like rollercoasters,” she said.

Salena Hodges was a first-time visitor.

“We are just excited for the rides and the food,” she said.

The carnival boasts three new rides and the longest human cannonball launch in the country, according to event organizers.

“Every time we come, we hope to make it bigger and better,” Bosley said.

He said explained how safety is a top priority for the carnival.

“The safety of our patrons is the most important, and that’s where we start, and then we build off of that,” Bosley said.