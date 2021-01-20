Family Arena hosts first mass vaccination event in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County held its first mass vaccination event Tuesday at the Family Arena. Approximately 500 people in groups 1-A and 1-B in Tier 1 got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. On Wednesday, county health officials hope to administer 1,000 more doses.

The vaccine is administered by appointment only. The first step is to sign up online. When it is time for your group, the county will contact you with appointment times.

When it is time for your appointment, you can first expect a quick temperature check. Then you move into an area to fill out some paperwork. After that you move to a vaccine station and the vaccine is administered. Then it’s on to a third area where you wait for about 15 minutes to make sure you don’t have a reaction to the vaccine.

Most people said the whole process look less than 30 minutes.

The director of public health for St. Charles County said based on how they have the arena configured they can vaccinate between 1,000 and 1,500 people a day, but they could configure it to do more if they had more vaccine and vaccinators.

The county has reserved the Family Arena on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for mass vaccinations.

The health director also said the arrival of the vaccine does not mean the pandemic is over. We still need to be washing our hands, social distancing, and wearing masks.