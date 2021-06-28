Family asking for help in locating Joplin woman missing since June 16th

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local family is asking for help after the disappearance of a Joplin mother.

50-year-old Paula Heikkila was last seen on June 16th. That’s when she left the home she shares with her father and 19-year-old daughter.

She left without telling them where she was going. But the teen says Heikkila was upset and said quote, “something bad is going to happen.” Her abandoned van was located that evening in Benton county, Arkansas with her purse and cell phone still inside.

Lyn Heikkila, sister-in-law: “Paula’s usually a homebody with the exception of thrift store shopping. But this isn’t like her and she has lots of family that are worried and want to know that she’s safe. If she’s out there looking for herself, um, that’s wonderful. But we’d like to know whether she’s safe .”

Joplin police are investigating the missing persons case. If you know anything about Heikkila, you can call the detective in charge of the case at 417-623-3131.