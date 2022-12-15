BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Police have set up a website for the public to send in tips to help find a missing 15-year-old. Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4, 2022 at her home in Ashland, Missouri. She has not been heard from since. Dubes has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs around 130 lbs.

Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says in a video that Emilee’s parents reported her missing on December 5, 2022. They believe she ran away. Investigators discovered the screen cut out of her bedroom window.

An Amber alert or an endangered person advisory has not been issued in this case. Police do not believe that Dubes was abducted or that she is in imminent danger.

“Common sens tells us that the longer a 15-year-old is missing, the higher the probability that they run into dangerous situations. Regardless of how this case is classified, we are committed in reuniting Emilee with her parents,” said Chief Gabe Edwards.

The New York Post is reporting on this case from Missouri. They say there is a reward for her return. Her family members are posting emotional videos asking her please come home.

They are upset that people are labeling her as a runaway. She has left home without permission in the past, according to the Facebook video, and has returned home within hours. Now she has been gone for over 10 days.

“I’m Pete, Emilee’s dad. My daughter is missing and has not returned home. I’m asking anyone with information about her location to contact the Ashland Police Department,” said Pete Anders. “Emily, if you are seeing this, please come home. We love you.”

If you have any information, contact Boone County Joint Communications at (573) 442-6131. You can also leave a tip on the page for this case on the Ashland Police Department’s website.