Family displaced after fire destroys home in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A devastating house fire in west St. Louis County left a family displaced Thursday night.

The fire happened just before 8 p.m in Ellisville. The fire scorched the side of the house and destroyed a car in the parking lot.

“First, I heard the explosion,” said neighbor Adela Barbulica. “I didn’t know what was going, and I looked out the window and saw the flames opened the garage door and sure thing the whole side of the house was on fire. It happened pretty quick.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

“Everybody got out safely everybody was able to evacuate there were no injuries civilian or fire personnel,” said Metro West Fire Deputy Chief Mike Digman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

