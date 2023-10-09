ST. LOUIS – People were likely displaced from their homes after a fire overnight.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, everyone inside is accounted for and no one was hurt Monday morning at the home on Blaine Avenue, just off Thurman.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopex, captured footage at the scene just after 1:00 a.m. He explained that the people who live there were sitting on the sidewalk in quite a bit of distress, as you can imagine. Ameren crews were there, cutting power to the building.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire started in the basement and then went up to the first floor of the two-story, four-family home. Crews used what’s called a ‘two-line method’ to fight the fire, which requires two hoses and two teams. One crew focuses on attacking the flame directly, while the other concentrates on preventing any advancing flame from spreading.

The fire department reported the fire to be out just after 2:30 a.m. Both utilities, the building division, and fire investigators have been requested.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.