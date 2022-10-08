A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two “frequent shoplifters.”

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar location in the 4200 block of South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Around that time, the victim noticed two people enter the store who were not allowed in due to their shoplifting history. The victim started confronting a woman in her 30s when an argument escalated and a man in his 30s reportedly shot the employee. The gunman fired several shots at the employee, some of which struck him in the legs.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.