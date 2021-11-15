Family escapes Monday morning fire at Carondelet home

ST. LOUIS – A family is now safe after escaping a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. on South Broadway near Bates Avenue.

A witness told FOX 2 they found out about the fire when they saw smoke coming through the vent.

All five people living in the home got out safely. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Breaking Overnight—-House fire 5500 block S BROADWAY St Louis Missouri. pic.twitter.com/YRgmPvuEL6 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 15, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

