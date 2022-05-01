ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters battled a house fire in north St. Louis county early Sunday morning. A neighbor tells us the family was uninjured.

The fire was on Northport Drive near West Florissant and New Halls Ferry.

“I’m actually glad that the family was actually able to get out of the home safe,” Edgar Muhammad said. “Without anybody being injured or harmed or anything.”

Muhammad said he was asleep at the time of the fire; but when he woke up, he said the damage was shocking.

“Just looking at it is kind of surreal because, you know, this a very quiet neighborhood,” Muhammad said.

Before the house caught fire, Muhammad said the one right next to it also caught on fire some time ago. He said the family just recently moved into the home.

“At the end of the day, I’m just glad everybody was safe. Houses can be rebuilt, you know?” he said.