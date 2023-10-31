ST. LOUIS – Trick-or-treaters will be out Tuesday night in full force despite the cold weather.

We want everyone to have a great time this Halloween, but a reminder to drivers: make sure you keep an eye out for kids wandering the streets in their costumes. If you’re still looking for something to do, here’s a look at some of the events you and your family might want to check out:

In Francis Park in south St. Louis, there will be a Halloween musical costume parade. People will march from Tamm Avenue to Nottingham. Everyone is welcome, even pets. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

The Maplewood Fire Department is hosting its annual drive-through Halloween event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be plenty of music, blow-up decorations, and, of course, candy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Maryland Heights Fire Department is also hosting a special Halloween event. They say between 5 :00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., ‘The Talking Pumpkin’ will visit Fire Station Two on Dorsett Road. If you tell the pumpkin a joke, you’ll get some candy. They’ll also have a spooky, haunted ambulance for trick-or-treaters to check out.

The Lenhard Family Light Show is also back. It’s located at the Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. The annual spectacle has over 120,000 computer-controlled lights, all synchronized to music. Three miles of wire and 17 computers power this year’s display. Organizers say it’s three times larger than last year’s show!

The city of Alton is hosting its annual Halloween parade Tuesday night. It’s always a huge hit, year after year. It’s one of the oldest in the country, 106 years old. The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. at Broadway and Washington Avenue in downtown Alton. There will be dozens of floats, bands, and costumed marchers.

The Edwardsville Halloween Parade is a big one in the Metro East as well. The parade will begin at the Lincoln Middle School parking lot. It will leave at 6:30 p.m., winding its way through the streets of Edwardsville, heading east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and ending at High Street. Parking is available in the ‘Super Lot’ to the east of Main Street and on side streets along the parade route.

Then the first-ever Celebrity Kids Fall Festival will take place at Celebrity’s brand-new banquet center, located on Bellefontaine Road, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.