ST. LOUIS — Tonight is a New Year’s Eve party at the city museum. This is a fun event for the whole family, with everything from video games to Karaoke. With a family-friendly new year’s party, the city museum bids farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.

You can play Jenga and Corn Hole, sing karaoke, and pop balloons from the balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. for prizes from the municipal museum. The party runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a dance party and witness the circus harmony stilt walkers. A non-alcoholic toast to the new year concludes the occasion.

These holiday activities are free with regular admission or a membership to a city museum. Misfit Holiday Bar & Beatnik Bob’s will also be available for adult entertainment on January 1.

You may take a picture with the 8-foot-tall “bumble” abominable snowman, as well as other Instagrammable photo opportunities. Fill up on seasonal drinks and make s’mores by the fire under the strange skies of Monstro City. You can listen to jazz music throughout the day and karaoke at night. On New Year’s Eve, the misfit holiday bar and Beatnik Bob’s are open.