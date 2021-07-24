Family-fun things to do on a hot summer day

ST. LOUIS – There are two types of people in this world: the ones who absolutely love summer and those who despise it.

On Saturday, the St. Louis area reached a high of 96 degrees with a heat index in the 100s- the hottest summer day we’ve seen so far in 2021.

Below are summer activities to do with family and friends on a hot summer day:

Go to the pool! I absolutely love water, and going swimming at a local pool is a great way to still enjoy the outdoors without feeling the heat. Click here to find a pool near you.

Six Flag St. Louis! If you’re looking for a thrill, Six Flags St. Louis is the place for you. You can ride rollar coasters and all of the walk through displays. You might even get to meet your favorite Looney Toon character. Plus, they have a water park inside. If you get too hot walking around you can go take a quick dip!

Have a barbeque! Who doesnt love a good barbeque? Good food. A few cold beers (or margaritas). Qualiity time with friends and family. Get a couple fans going outside or enjoy your food inside your home with airconditiong.

Make your own popsicles! Summer isn’t summer without popsicles, and making your own popsicles at home with the family is awesome. You can buy molds and sticks from the dollar store. Get fancy and add fruit or keep it simple and just freeze some premade Kool-Aid. The choice is yours! Click here for a fun recipe to try.

Go to the movies. If you’re looking to get out of the house but just dont want to deal with the heat, go to the movie theater. You can watch new releases and eat all the snacks you want. Plus, it’s always nice and cold in the theater.

Wash your car! Endure the heat for a cause. You’ll knock a chore off of your to-do list, and you’ll feel confident driving around in a fresh whip. You’ll get a little wet from the hose, but you’ll also get some Vitamin D from the sun. Happy washing!

Ice Cream Date! You scream. I scream. We all scream for ice cream! Cool off with a nice treat. Some of my favorite places to get ice cream are Ted Drewes, Silky’s, Dairy Queen, Andy’s, and Clementines.