ST. LOUIS – Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.

Rachel and Juan Balthazar run their business, El Mandilon, out of the food trailer.

“It’s about this parking spot. It’s kind of like a horse trailer looks like,” said Rachel Balthazar. She said someone stole the trailer around Christmas time.

“You can’t drive it, you’ve got to tow it, which makes it a little more difficult but easier because it’s not as big. So it was perfect for what we were doing,” said Rachel.

“It’s devastating. For Cinco De Mayo and all the other Hispanic holidays, we would always go out to festivals and sell corn and all this other stuff too. But now that’s all gone,” said Martin Balthazar.

Rachel Balthazar said the trailer is very specific. It is bright red, and the A/c box on top is broken. They’re hoping someone will find it.

“It has a brand new stained wood shelf under one window. It has a little bitty tire on the front by the hitch. It’s got a license plate in the back,” said Rachel Balthazar.