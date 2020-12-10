Space heaters combust, leaving family of seven homeless ahead of holidays

ST. LOUIS – This holiday season, a family of seven is starting over after escaping their burning home in Dutchtown. They lost everything they owned but still have each other.

Linniece Anderson was sound asleep with her boyfriend and children in their home.

She woke at 6:30 a.m. thinking she’d help get her oldest son ready for the school bus. Instead, Anderson opened her eyes and saw flames surrounding her 5-month-old baby’s crib and her home burning.

The house fire began around 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby confirmed two space heaters connected to an extension cord caused the fire.

Anderson said her boyfriend, Antonio Bass, tried his hardest to put out the fire before it got out of control, but Anderson’s instincts told her to grab her five children—ages 6, 4, 2-year-old twins, 5-month-old—and get them out of the house.

“When he came back down and he made it to the bottom of the steps, he was like, ‘I can’t do it.’ Then you just hear everything popping and everything just in flames,” Anderson said.

While the children waited safely at a neighbor’s house, Anderson and Bass watched their home burst into flames.





They were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

For now, Anderson and her family are collecting themselves at Bass’ sister’s home but are in desperate need of help. They are asking for any bit of assistance, whether it be clothes or food, to get them through this time.

You can contact Linniece Anderson directly on Facebook or at 314-484-4714 if you feel moved to assist their family.