ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis mother of three who had spent the last years pleading with anyone who would listen to help her find her son’s killer has become a murder victim.

She was killed inside a parking garage at North 9th Street outside her job in downtown St. Louis, and now her family has made an emotional plea.

The police identified the victim as 56-year-old Latatia Stewart. She was an employee of the Marriott hotel in downtown St. Louis and was found shot multiple times behind her car.

“She was leaving her job, and they shot her three times. Whoever shot my wife, God gone take care of you,” said Paul Stewart, Latatia’s husband.

Police said Latatia was gunned down Wednesday around 6 p.m. Her husband said she worked for the Marriott hotel in downtown St. Louis for 20 years and wants the gunman caught.

“She was gunned down yesterday and shot three times. They killed my son was killed a few years ago, and she was seeking justice for our son,” Paul said.

FOX 2 spoke with the Stewart family a few years ago after their son, 31-year-old Gregory Stewart, was murdered. He was a father of five and was shot and killed in East St. Louis. Police are still searching for his killer.

“Now they’ve done killed my wife, the same people,” Paul said. “And now I don’t know what to do about this situation. I don’t have no help but God.”

Her co-workers said she would be missed.

“I worked with her for 18 years. She was a pleasant mother,” said Ruth Lucas, an employee at the Marriott hotel. “She was a great person to work with; she was a patient person.”

Police are reviewing security cameras in the garage.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Public Safety Department released this statement:

The St. Louis Police Department continues to have patrol officers visible in the downtown areas. Collaborating with the sheriff’s officers, park rangers, and other public safety personnel remains vital to an overall effective strategy of deterring crime. Residents and visitors are encouraged to contact the police department if they notice anything suspicious or concerning. The motive for last night’s homicide is still being determined at this time, as the search for a suspect(s) continues. Anyone with a tip is urged to call CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.

A spokesperson for the Marriott in downtown St. Louis released this statement:

“Our thoughts are with Latatia’s family now. We are offering grief counseling to our employees and are cooperating fully with the St. Louis Police Department’s ongoing investigation.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).