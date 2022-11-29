ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The search is on for a missing St. Louis County mother who disappeared just before Thanksgiving.

Latranice Norrington’s family makes an emotional plea for her return.

“I don’t want to think we lost her yet, I want to speak life over her that she is alive and alright,” said Melinda Norrington, Latranice’s mother.

Melinda begged the public’s help to find her daughter, who was last seen two weeks ago. She believes her daughter could be in danger.

“If you have a heart, if you have a mind, I ask God to convict it right now and that you release my daughter to safety,” Melinda said. “Her children, not only that, to her family. We love her very much, please let her go.”

Authorities said the 43-year-old was last seen around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The police said Latranice had not been in contact with her family or friends since she was last spotted.

Latranice was last seen driving a 2005 white Nissan Altima with the Missouri license plate CV8C0U, according to detectives.

Latranice is a mother of three, a grandmother of five, and has worked in the retail industry for years. Her family said she has a smile that would light up any room and is loved by all.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.