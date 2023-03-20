ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An emotional plea from the father of a missing St. Charles woman, as the search for her intensifies.

Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell has been missing for nearly a week.

“If anybody knows about Jacque and has her, would you please let her come home to her mother and father,” said James Mitchell, Jacque’s father. “This is hard. And we are looking, Jacque, we are really looking, and we are not going to stop.”

There was a break in the case over the weekend, as Mitchell’s cousin found her Nissan Sentra abandoned at an apartment complex in Maryland Heights. Police responded but found no signs of where Mitchell could be.

“I would say I don’t believe that she drove that vehicle there,” said Stephanie Babcock, Mitchell’s sister. “She knows nobody in there.”

She was last seen on Tuesday, March 14. Her family said she went to Maggie O’Brien’s in Sunset Hills around 7 p.m. to grab a bite to eat after work.

Mitchell works nearby. Surveillance video from a nearby jewelry store shows Mitchell in the parking lot getting into her car alone just before 11:30 p.m. The owner sent the video to Jacque’s sister, which has been turned over to police.

Family members say her cell has not been charged for days and her credit card was last used at Maggie O’Brien’s the day she went missing.

“We know something is wrong,” James Mitchell said. “And I just want to say, if you are out there and if you can hear us, please contact us.”

The St. Charles Police Department confirmed the case has been classified as a missing person’s case, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact police.