Family mourns loss of victim from Monday night’s shooting

ST. LOUIS – Byanka Romero didn’t know Monday night would be the last time she would hug her fiancé, Cedric Owens.

“I hugged him tight, and I told him I loved, and I kissed him, and he looked at me and he said why do you look at me like you look at me like you’re not going to see me for a long time and told him when he’s gone it feels that way,” she said.

Owens’ family is devastated and heartbroken, one night after his life was taken by gun violence in Downtown St. Louis.

“Whoever did this took away my soul mate,” Romero said.

The 34-year-old was one of four people who were shot and taken to the hospital after attending a vigil.

The four victims were taken to the hospital where Owens died shortly after.

Loved ones say Owens was a dedicated family man who worked hard and lived life ‘the way a man should.’ he worked at ups and was recently given a promotion.

The shooting happened less than a mile away from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

Adolphus Owens says the loss of his son and not knowing who or why the suspect decided to shoot at a vigil honoring those who also lost their lives to gun violence needs to be solved.

“To be able to do something like that and feel like they’re going to get away with it and they got away because they don’t have anybody arrested, no suspect and everything and he’s dead,” Owens said.