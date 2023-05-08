ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deaths of 39-year-old Crystal Bounds and 29-year-old Harvey McGee. The siblings were struck and killed early Saturday morning on northbound Interstate 170, just south of I-70.

A patrol spokesperson said it appears the two siblings exited a vehicle and were on the interstate when they were struck. Bounds turned 29 years old on Friday.

“You can never prepare for a tragedy like this when you lose two loved ones in one night,” said Howard Bounds, an uncle of the two siblings.

He said Crystal was a mother of three and a dedicated kindergarten teacher with St. Louis Public Schools before teaching in East St. Louis.

McGee was a father of two and worked at the Renaissance Hotel near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The families are planning a balloon release on the top lot in the rear of the hotel on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Howard said the grieving families are strong and will be leaning on each other. He said support has also been felt by those who knew the siblings.

“We have a strong family foundation, but the school districts where Crystal taught and the Renaissance hotel where Harvey worked, everyone is reaching out,” Howard said.

He said he will leave it up to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to determine what led up to his niece and nephew being struck on the interstate. The uncle encourages everyone to show more love.

“You’re not promised tomorrow,” Howard said. “Nobody is.”

Crystal Bounds

Harvey McGee

Harvey McGee (left) and Crystal Bounds (right)