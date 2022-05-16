ST. LOUIS — The family of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed in St. Louis during a violent weekend across the city is demanding justice for her death.

Eight people were injured, and five were killed in separate shootings throughout the city. Among the victims was 16-year-old Kyierah Jeffries, who lived in south St. Louis and attended Eureka High School.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Minnesota Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found Jeffries wounded. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

At this point, police have not arrested a suspect or determined a motive in the case. Jeffries’ mother, Cheryl Ford, wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“She was in the car with some man, and he was trying to get her to do something that she did not want to do,” said Ford. ” And he shot her in the stomach, and I guess he pushed her out of the car.”

“This just stopped her whole life. I’m hurting. I just physically hurt. I can’t bear with it,” Ford continued.

St. Louis public safety director Dan Isom called this weekend’s shootings tragic.

“As we know, we had a very violent weekend. Some shot and others passing,” said Isom. “In all cases, whether young or old, anyone who is the victim of gun violence is tragic.”

Jeffries leaves behind five siblings, including her sister Crystal Jeffries who spoke with FOX 2.

“You killed my sister, and we know you out here hurting,” her sister said. “You know you hurting out here. You need to come forward because my baby is dead because of you.”

Ford said her daughter was a sophomore, looking forward to graduating in 2024. A GoFundMe page is raising money for her funeral expenses.

The Rockwood School District released a statement that reads, in part:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you a tragedy in our Eureka school community. Sophomore Kyierah Jeffries was the victim of a shooting in St. Louis on Saturday. We’ve reached out to her family and assured them that our sympathy, concerns and prayers are with them all. Please know that our school counselors, social worker and social-emotional behavior specialist are available and are ready to meet with anyone who needs assistance with this tragic news. I fully understand that people will respond in different ways as a result of this tragedy. The most important thing I want our students, staff and community to know is that we are here for you. We’ll do everything possible to continue supporting those around us in the coming days.