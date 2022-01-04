Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — A couple and their infant twins were found dead at a home in Iron County, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Deputies discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their 9-month-old twins at the home in Lake Killarney around 10 a.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ relatives have been notified.

Investigators believe an alternative heat source located in the living room may have contributed to their deaths. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.

As of now, no foul play is suspected.

