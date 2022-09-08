ST. LOUIS – A man was killed while riding his bike in Tower Grove East. As a result, there are numerous calls from the community for changes on South Grand.

On Tuesday afternoon, 47-year-old Danyell McMiller was riding his bike on South Grand Avenue when suddenly he was struck by a car and thrown from his bicycle. The driver of the vehicle went around slower traffic and when he did, he veered into the bike lane.

Police said McMiller slid across the roof of a nearby parked car and then into the rear of another parked car. He later died at the hospital.

The car that hit him fled the scene and has yet to be found. Police said it’s a white Kia four-door sedan with no plates.

“We’ll absolutely be looking into if it was stolen, without proof we can’t confirm that it is but having no plates is a red flag,” said Evita Caldwell, spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Danyell’s uncle, Larry McMiller, speaks for the family.

“God sees everything and they may not get caught in the earth realm but they’re going to have to answer for it,” Larry said.

Danyell has three kids and several grandchildren.

“You just don’t expect things like that to happen,” Larry said. “I can’t even find the words like something was stolen from you.”

Larry said Danyell had just left his dad’s house to run to the store on his bike.

“It’s a horrendous shock,” Larry said.

He said he would like to see the bike lane moved beyond the sidewalk or enhance it.

“They should be some concrete barriers to separate the vehicle from the car,” Larry said. “A car is a weapon, and it can be used as a weapon. A car and a bike collision, the bike is always going to lose.”

He’s one of several people calling for something to be done. The St. Louis City Community Mobility Committee is also urging for change. They are hosting talks with a group called Trailnet to push for these ideas to turn into reality before another person is killed.

“He was a grandfather, he loved his grandkids, he loved his kids,” Larry said. “He always said ‘Yes ma’am and no sir,’ He was always respectful. He will be missed. It’s hard to believe he’s gone.”

An investigation is ongoing.