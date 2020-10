Fire shot at a high shutter speed gradually filling the frame. When frozen at 1/6400 sec the dancing flames reveal their intricate footwork.

ST. LOUIS – A house fire broke out in the 1800 block of Hogan Street at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday leaving a family of eight displaced.

St. Louis Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

The fire was “extending through the roof” of the two-story home.

Battalion 1 reports: Defensive operations ongoing. Fire investigators requested. No injuries immediately reported.@RedCrossMO requested for displaced family of eight. — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 19, 2020