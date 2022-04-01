WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The family of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz revealed a new housing project that will honor his legacy and give veterans a place to relax.

They’re planning to build the retreat on the river in Robertsville, and it will be free of charge for veterans.

Funded by the Schmitz’s nonprofit, the Freedom 13 Foundation, the retreat will feature 13 single-unit homes to stay in for a week.

“We’ll run it similar to an Airbnb process,” said Mark Schmitz. “You go in and select the week. It will let you know what’s available. You select that week, and when you go to checkout after filling out all the information that shows you’re a vet and you go to checkout, there’s literally a zero at the balance.”

The Schmitz’ said they saw a need for pure and simple relaxation and bonding not found anywhere else in the veteran community.

“Those who served are heroes in our book, and whether you lost a limb or not or whether you have PTSD or not, you’re still a veteran and that means something to us,” said Mark Schmitz.

Kayaking, fishing, gardening, playing games, or just hanging by the fire, guests can bond in a safe environment with their fellow servicemen and women.

The goal is to raise $2 million to build everything in the next year and a half. Through fundraisers like Jared’s birthday pub crawl. They’ve raised $600,000 so far.

The next event will be a gala called Hats Off to Our Veterans on May 22. Tickets are coming soon.

There’s also another event on April 16 that will benefit the Freedom 13 Foundation and the Firefighter Ben Polson Memorial Fund. It’s a golf tournament called “Fore our fallen Heroes” at Tower Tee Gold & Recreation on April 16. For more information, click here.

On the Freedom 13 Foundation website, you can donate and now buy merchandise, the proceeds go directly back into funding future projects like the retreat.