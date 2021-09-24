Family of hit and run victim pleads for answers

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The family of Eugene Jones gathered outside their Bellefontaine Neighbors apartment on Friday.

They shared the good memories they have about the father and grandfather they knew. Jones was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

His widow, Trena Jones, said Friday marks what would have been his 54th birthday.

“He loved his family,” she said. “That was the most important thing to him.”

The family released 54 balloons in his memory. They are still searching for answers and wish more was being done to find the person responsible.

“How can you sleep at night knowing that you actually ran someone over and you didn’t even take the time to stop to make sure that they’re okay?” asked Jones.

Anyone with information can call the St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Police say no witnesses have come forward and no surveillance video has been of any help.

Jones said having answers would bring her family peace.

“He was a great person,” Jones said. “He was a hard worker, dad, granddad, and brother taken away from us too soon.”