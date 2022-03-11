Family of Missouri man shot by police sues for $10 million

Protesters have plastered an Abraham Lincoln statue with signs demanding information about the deadly police shooting of Donnie Sanders by a white police officer and the resignation of the police chief, as seen on Oct. 13, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The family of a Sanders is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot and killed by a white Kansas City, Missouri police officer in 2020 is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million.



The Kansas City Star reports that Donnie Sanders’ family alleges in the federal lawsuit filed Thursday that officer Blayne Newton used excessive force when he shot Sanders in March 2020.

Sanders was not armed. The lawsuit also accuses the board, which oversees the Police Department, of failing to properly train officers in the use of deadly force.



Kansas City civil rights activists often cite Sanders’ death in pushing for police reform. The Police Department said it does not comment on pending litigation.