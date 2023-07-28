ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army ruled the 2005 death of PFC Lavena Lynn Johnson a suicide. Her family’s own investigation led them to conclude she was beaten, raped, and murdered.

Johnson was 19 when she died. She was a third-generation service member.

On Friday, Johnson’s family gathered outside their north St. Louis County home. She would have turned 38 years old this week.

“It is really painful,” said John Johnson, Lavena’s father.

The family shared what they say is a military document indicating Lavena’s date of death was not the date the family was originally given. Her tombstone is etched with the date of July 19, 2005. Her family wants the date changed on the gravestone to July 17, 2005.

“To look at the cobblestone and see the wrong date is just awful, awful,” John said. “It’s just insulting.”

The Johnsons have support from state Senator Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant. She joined the family outside their home for prayer and a balloon release. Community activist Theda Person also expressed support for the family.

“What they’re asking for is not something that can’t be done,” Person said. “This is something so simple.”

In the past, the U.S. Army has stated that their investigation into Johnson’s tragic death was thorough and complete.

FOX 2 reached out to the Army following Friday evening’s news conference and will update this story when we receive a response.