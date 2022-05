ST. LOUIS – The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was struck and killed on the job has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Kaitlyn Anderson’s family is suing the transportation agency’s board, her supervisor, and the driver who crashed into her.

She was six months pregnant when the accident happened in November.

The Post-Dispatch reported the suit alleges that mandatory policies requiring a protective vehicle in work zones were not followed, and that allowed the fatal crash to happen.