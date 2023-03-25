HERMANN, Mo. – Nearly two weeks removed from tragedy, the family of a Hermann police officer shot in the line of duty is thanking the public for “continued love and support” in his road to recovery.

Investigators say Mason Griffith and Adam Sullentrup were at Casey’s gas station in Hermann on March 12 when they tried to take Kenneth Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants. Both officers were shot. Griffith died in the shooting, and Sullentrup is recovering from critical injuries.

On Saturday, the Hermann Police Department released this statement on behalf of Sulentrup’s family:

“The Sullentrup Family would like to thank everyone far and wide for their continued love and support as Adam recovers.

We would especially like to thank the Casey’s employees, other bystanders, Hermann Fire & EMS, Hermann Hospital and Air Evac Helicopter crew for the quick and initial actions that saved Adam’s life. We are also thankful for the doctors, nurses and other team members at Mercy Hospital STL for the excellent care being provided to Adam and our entire family.

The Law Enforcement support from the Hermann Police Department, Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and nearly every police agency in and around St. Louis County has been incredible.

Adam continues to improve each day. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but he has recently been upgraded to “stable” condition.

It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery.

Sullentrup worked in New Haven several years prior to joining the Hermann Police Department in December 2022.

A memorial and recovery fund has been arranged for both officers. For more information, click here.